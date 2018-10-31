Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Police are looking for a man they say may aid in the investigation of a drive-by shooting that eft a man dead outside a family home Tuesday night.

Marcus Brown, 54, was sitting in a parked car outside a house on the 300 block of South Salem Street when he was hit by gunfire around 10:15 p.m. The shots came from a small, gray four-door car passing by at the time, according to a report.

Brown was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Sumter police don't believe Brown was the intended target of the shooting, and that it was an isolated incident.

Police are now looking for 21-year-old Kalvin Dontavious Epps, who may help them connect this incident to another shooting incident on Silver Street that same night.

Anyone with information should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

