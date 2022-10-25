Deputies ask for help finding missing man with undisclosed medical conditions in Richland County

His vehicle was later found on Old Oak Drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a man with medical conditions who is missing from Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said 22-year-old Danarius Heyward had previously been in the 400 block of McNulty Street in Blythewood as recently as Saturday and his vehicle was later found on Old Oak Drive.

The sheriff's department said Heyward is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 175 pounds. And while investigators haven't disclosed them, authorities did say that he has medical conditions.