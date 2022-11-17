Have you seen him? Man missing from Cayce

Police say 49-year-old Charles Russell takes medication daily and is currently without.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Police say 49-year-old Charles Russell left his home around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, after a disagreement. He left his phone behind.

Russell was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket, a camouflage hat and brown shoes.

He drives a light green 2001 Subaru Legacy with SC tag no. DWY798.

Police say Russell takes medication daily and is currently without.

If you see Russell of have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to call the Cayce Police Department at (803) 794-0456 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: