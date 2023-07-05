x
Man missing from Columbia, police say

Deshea Butler was reported missing on Tuesday when he didn't return to a residence described as a boarding house on Harper Street, according to police.
Credit: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

35-year-old Deshea Butler was reported missing on Tuesday when he didn't return to a residence described as a boarding house on Harper Street, according to police. 

Butler was reportedly last seen on  Sunday, July, 7, according to police, who say they believe he took personal items when he left.

If you see Butler or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

