COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man reported missing from a northeast Richland County care facility has been found safe, according to Richland County deputies.

On Tuesday, Richland County deputies reported the the man had been missing from a local care facility for several days.

Officers said 43-year-old Alex Williams was last seen on the night of February 23 at his care facility on Hardscrabble Road. Officers also said Williams has a medical condition that requires attention.

Alex Williams

Richland County Sheriff's Office