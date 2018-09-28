Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A car chase in Kershaw County ended with the arrest of a Camden already on probation for previous drug charges.

While on the lookout for a different drug suspect on September 27, Kershaw County investigators witnessed a drug transaction at a Lugoff motel. As they approached the car of 20-year-old Travis Zidel Jiles, investigators saw a bag of marijuana in his lap.

Instead of turning off his car as instructed, Jiles reportedly took off, nearly hitting two deputies in the process. A chase ensued, and as it continued, Jiles threw two items out his car: the bag of marijuana and a Taurus .40 caliber handgun. Both were later recovered, according to a report.

After sideswiping an 18-wheeler, Jiles entered Fairfield County where he lost control of the car, ran off the road, hit a brick column and almost hit an elderly woman. Jiles was apprehended when the car chase became a foot chase, however, deputies say he did put up a fight.

“Jiles’ idiotic actions nearly caused him to kill an innocent woman who was working in her yard,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Our deputies deal with this kind of reckless and irresponsible behavior on a regular basis by people who lead us on high speed pursuits.”

Jiles, who is currently on probation for a possession with intent to distribute marijuana arrest, is now charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (2nd offense), failure to stop for a blue light, unlawful carrying of a pistol and resisting arrest following a high speed pursuit. He is awaiting a bond hearing at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

He also has previous arrests for shoplifting, obtaining property under false pretenses and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

