Clio, SC (AP) - South Carolina law officials say a man shot at officers from his lawnmower Monday morning.

Two officers with the Clio Police Department were investigating a break-in when they encountered a man on a riding lawnmower across the street.

The man approached officers while on the lawnmower and fired at them.

Officials say the officers returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident at the request of the Clio police department.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry says that none of the officers involved were injured, however, a Marlboro county deputy's car was hit by a bullet.

