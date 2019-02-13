IRMO, S.C. — A 22-year-old man is in trouble with the law for the second time in one week — this time for attempted murder.

Rasaun Maliek Hastie is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times at her home on Elstow Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Hastie knows the victim, and stabbed her after breaking into her home. Although it is believed the victim was targeted, the motive is unknown at this time.

The woman is being treated for multiple stab wounds at a local hospital, but police say her injuries are not life threatening.

In this incident, Hastie is being charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and kidnapping. However, he is also facing a separate failure to stop for blue lights charge after leading police on a chase last week.

RELATED: Man turns himself in after leading Irmo police on a chase

He turned himself in on that occasion, and was released on bond. However, he is now back at the Richland County Detention Center.