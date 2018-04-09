Sumter County, SC (WLTX) — Officials say several Sumter County residents reported receiving phone calls from a man claiming to be 'Deputy Baker' with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office over the Labor Day weekend.

The man reportedly told residents he had a warrant for their arrest but would not arrest them if they would buy pre-paid credit cards and call him back with the numbers on the cards.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says this is an old scam that has once again resurfaced.

"The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office does not call to say they have warrants,” Sheriff Dennis says. "We show up in person. Besides, we don’t take prepaid credit cards as payment toward any fine."

If someone calls claiming to be from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Dennis suggests residents get their number and then call the Sheriff's Department at (803) 436-2000 to verify it.

