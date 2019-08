COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting early Monday morning.

Investigators say it happened just after 3 am on Benedict Street, which is just off of Farrow Road.

Officers say they found one man who had been shot in the upper body. We're told the injuries were not life-threatening and the man refused treatment.

Officers are now searching for who was responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.