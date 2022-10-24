Missing man found dead after falling over cliff at Grandfather Mountain

The man was reported missing and later found dead after discovering he accidentally fell over the overlook at the mountains.

GRANDFATHER, N.C. — A man was reported missing and later discovered dead after falling at the overlook at Grandfather Mountain Sunday morning, according to Avery County officials.

Avery County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a missing person at Grandfather Mountain around 10 a.m. The individual was last seen at one of the park's overlooks.

After a search, rescue crews found a dead man at the base of the cliff and recovered the body. According to deputies, the incident appears to be an accidental fall.

Authorities added that nothing indicates anything other than an accident and investigations are ongoing. The victim's name has yet to be released.

This was an isolated occurrence, and Grandfather Mountain continues to operate under normal park hours.

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is deeply saddened by Sunday's incident and extends thoughts and prayers to all those affected.