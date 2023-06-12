x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man rescued from burning apartment in Columbia

Columbia firefighters had to force entry into the apartment to rescue the occupant.
Credit: Columbia Fire Department
Fire at Hampton Courts Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was rescued from a burning apartment Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department

Crews arrived around 7:30 p.m. at Hampton Courts Apartments at 501 Pelham Drive and could see smoke coming from the building. There were reports that a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters forced entry into the apartment and were able to get the resident out. He was treated by EMS. 

The fire was located in the kitchen of the apartment and was extinguished.  

Officials say the damages were contained to just one apartment.

Credit: CFD
Upon arrival crews could see smoke coming from a building. There were also reports that one person was trapped inside.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Deputies investigating domestic incident in northeast Columbia

Before You Leave, Check This Out