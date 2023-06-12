Man rescued from burning apartment in Columbia

Columbia firefighters had to force entry into the apartment to rescue the occupant.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was rescued from a burning apartment Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Crews arrived around 7:30 p.m. at Hampton Courts Apartments at 501 Pelham Drive and could see smoke coming from the building. There were reports that a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters forced entry into the apartment and were able to get the resident out. He was treated by EMS.

The fire was located in the kitchen of the apartment and was extinguished.