Man saved from burning pickup truck by DNR officer

LCpl. Griffin Allison and others were able to free and rescue a driver from a pickup truck seconds before it was fully engulfed in flames.

AWENDAW, S.C. — A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officer saved a driver's life this week in Charleston County.

LCpl. Griffin Allison was the first first responder on the scene of a crash Monday involving a pickup truck and dump truck on Highway 17 near the U.S. Post Office in Awendaw.

The driver of the pickup truck was trapped in vehicle when it started to catch on fire. LCpl. Allison and occupants of the dump truck were able to free and rescue the driver from the pickup truck seconds before it was fully engulfed in flames.

Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department arrived on scene to find the pickup truck, fully involved in fire, under the rear end of a dump truck, which was also on fire, and all occupants out of the vehicles.

"Had it not been for the quick actions by LCpl. Allison, it could have been a very different outcome for the driver," officials with SCDNR said.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries to his lower right arm and was transported to Roper Hospital in Mount Pleasant by Charleston County EMS.