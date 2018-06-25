Cayce, SC (WLTX) A man who tried to stab his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Cayce Riverwalk three years ago has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Joshua T. Brown, 32 of West Columbia was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the repeated stabbing of his estranged wife at the Cayce Riverwalk. The crime occurred on August 11, 2015 near the Granby Landing portion of the riverwalk. Attempt murder is classified as a "no parole offense" under South Carolina law.

The female victim, who was legally separated from Brown at the time of the attack, sustained 20 stab wounds over her body, including injuries to her chest, torso, arms, and hands.

The victim suffered 10 stab wounds directly to her back.

The victim testified that she agreed to meet with Brown at the Riverwalk in order to discuss aspects of their marital separation. While walking along the Cayce portion of the Riverwalk pathway, she described that Brown became angry with her and confronted her with a knife. Following the initial stab wounds she suffered on the walkway, the victim testified that Brown pulled her off the path and up a wooded incline. She testified that Brown then stabbed her repeatedly in the back while she was face down on the ground.

The victim reported that she “played dead” in order to stop the assault. She testified that Brown covered her with leaves and then fled the scene.

She was able to walk to the river in an attempt to seek help. She described submerging herself in the water and then floating downstream to the Granby Landing dock.

She held on to the dock for approximately two hours until she was observed in the water by a kayaker.

The man in the kayak heard her cries for help and called 911 for assistance. She was rescued by officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety. The victim was transported to the Palmetto Health Richland Hospital Trauma Unit were she was treated for her injuries.

Following a multi-jurisdiction manhunt, Brown was apprehended in Richland County at a girlfriend’s home on August 12, 2015 after the Lexington County Fugitive Task Force obtained leads to his location. Brown had disposed of the knife and the clothing he had worn during the attack.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard stated, “Domestic Violence will always be a priority. Violent offenders must be held accountable in order to protect victims, families, and eliminate these crimes within our community.

