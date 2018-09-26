Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred near a Columbia apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Columbia police say a man was shot multiple times on the 4400 block of Fair Street near Fair Street Apartments. The victim was 'seriously wounded' as a result, according to a tweet by the Columbia Police Department.

Crimestoppers | We're investigating a shooting that happened near an apartment complex at the 4400 block of Fair Street this afternoon. Male victim was seriously wounded after being shot multiple times. Citizens w/crime tips should call 888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/L8vDoQWcHB — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 26, 2018

Evidence has been collected from the scene, and police continue to gather information on suspect (s).

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

