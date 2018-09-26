Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred near a Columbia apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Columbia police say a man was shot multiple times on the 4400 block of Fair Street near Fair Street Apartments. The victim was 'seriously wounded' as a result, according to a tweet by the Columbia Police Department.
Evidence has been collected from the scene, and police continue to gather information on suspect (s).
Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
