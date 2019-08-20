COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is being accused of intentionally setting a fire that severely burned a woman and injured himself in Cayce.

Around 3:30 am Tuesday, Cayce Public Safety officers responded to a house fire on Lexington Avenue in Cayce. Arriving at the scene, officers found the rear part of the home engulfed in flames and a severely burned female victim.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

The male suspect is also being treated for burn injuries at a local hospital and has been charged with attempted murder, arson, and other related charges. His name has not yet been released.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at (803) 794-0456.