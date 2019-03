SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A sexual assault case has landed a Sumter man behind bars.

Un-Han Kim, 36, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a report Kim "engaged in sexual battery by digitally penetrating" a 15-year-old girl at his home. The incident occurred on or between February 1 and June 30 of last year

Kim was implicated by the victim in a statement to deputies.