LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man is behind bars charged with attempted murder.

According to the Lexington Sheriffs Department Jason Stork, 29 has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a car.

“Detectives talked to multiple witnesses who said Stork stepped out of his house on Mansfield Drive and fired shots toward a car after it pulled into his driveway,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on the evidence we’ve collected, one woman was shot in the face.”

Doctors said the woman’s injury is not life-threatening, according to Koon.

“The woman was a passenger in the car,” Koon said. “The driver and a man standing near the car when the shots were fired were not injured.”