Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An Orangeburg man is in custody for attempted murder after allegedly firing at officers over the weekend.

Officers with the Orangburg Department of Public Safety were attempting to stop a stolen car on September 22 when a chase ensued near Whittaker Parkway.

As the chase continued onto Russell Street, 31-year-old Philip Michael King began firing at the pursuing officer from the car's backseat, according to a report. The driver and shooter then fled.

A Columbia woman, 34-year-old Cleo D. Strong, is accused of driving the car during the incident. Strong was charged with misprison of a felony after officers say she lied about being the driver, as well as her relationship to the shooter.

King is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one county of possession of a stolen handgun and one county of possession of a stolen handgun with the serial number damaged or removed.

Both were arrested Tuesday and booked at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.

