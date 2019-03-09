COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers from the Columbia Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. at 120 Bay Shell Dr., near the Bayberry Mews Apartments.

A 39-year-old male was shot in the upper and lower body.

Officers gave first aid before the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Ballistic evidence was collected at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. No suspects have been identified.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or midlandscrimestoppers.com