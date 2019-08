COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 55-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Officials say the shooting happened at 3304 Beaumont Street at around 11:30 p.m. That's in an area near EB Sessions Park.

Police say the victim was shot in the torso and was pronounced dead on the scene.

If anyone has information that could help investigators in this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.