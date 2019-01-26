COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting in Columbia overnight ended with a man suffering several gunshots wounds.

Richland County deputies responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to find a shooting victim in the parking lot of Mi Casita Lounge on Decker Boulevard.

He was shot multiple times in the lower body and transported to Palmetto Health Richland, according to a report. His condition is not known at this time.

Mi Casita Lounge received a stop order in May 2018 after deputies claimed the sports bar was actually operating as a strip club.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.