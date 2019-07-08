LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man is charged with attempted murder after deputies said he shot a woman in his driveway early Tuesday morning.

James Mason Stork, 29, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a car, according to arrest warrants.

“Detectives talked to multiple witnesses who said Stork stepped out of his house on Mansfield Drive and fired shots toward a car after it pulled into his driveway,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on the evidence we’ve collected, one woman was shot in the face.”

Doctors said the woman’s injury is not life-threatening, according to Koon.

“The woman was a passenger in the car,” Koon said. “The driver and a man standing near the car when the shots were fired were not injured.”

Stork is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.