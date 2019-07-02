LEXINGTON, S.C. — A months long investigation resulted in the arrest a felon police say spearheaded the sale of stolen goods in Lexington.

Mohamid A. Khamis, 45, is charged with purchasing stolen goods from an agent of law enforcement, value greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

According to a report, Khamis was known to buy stolen items from shoplifters and re-sell them at the US #1 Metro Flea Market on Augusta Road in Lexington County. The shoplifters were reportedly given a small percentage, which one subject used to support a cocaine addiction.

Throughout the investigation, which began in October 2018, detectives issued controlled sales with Khamis using a confidential informant. Those transactions, which were presented as stolen items, totaled about $2,500

On December 20, 2018, the suspect's home and storage unit were searched. About $3,000 worth of stolen items were recovered; most of which were power tools and accessories.

Khamis was arrested and booked at the Lexington County Detention Center where his bond was set at $5,000 surety.