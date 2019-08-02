IRMO, S.C. — Irmo police are asking for the public's help to locate a man they say initiated a car chase Friday morning.

Rasuan M. Hastie, 22, was stopped by police for an equipment violation near Broad River Road and Interstate 26 around 10:30 a.m.

Hastie initially stopped for police, but sped off after a brief exchange. A chase ensued, with police following Hastie until he reached downtown Columbia.

A warrant for failure to stop for blue light has been issued at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.