CHAPIN, S.C. — Police in Chapin are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

The incident occurred on February 6 on the 600 block of Columbia Avenue.

Surveillance photo shows the alleged suspect wearing an Army shirt with a hat and sunglasses. He also appears to have longer hair.

Police also provided a photo of the suspect car, a white truck with a long rack running almost the entire length of the truck.

Chapin Police Department

Anyone with information should contact the Chapin Police Department at 803-575-8049.