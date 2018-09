Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A man is accused of stealing a woman's credit cards earlier this month, now Lexington police are looking for his information.

Police say the man stole the victim's wallet from her purse as she shopped at Lidl Foods in Lexington on September 1.

Once he left the scene, the suspect reportedly headed to Target to buy $6,000 worth of merchandise using the stolen credit cards.

Lexington Police

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX