IRMO, S.C. — A robbery at a local Walmart ended with an undercover operation and arrest.

Irmo police say 26-year-old Steven Wayne Harmon stole 10 scientific calculators from the Walmart at 1180 Dutch Fork Road in Ballentine on January 29.

When approached by an employee, he reportedly displayed a knife and fled the scene.

It was discovered that Harmon was reportedly selling the stolen calculators on social media. So, undercover officers set up a meeting to buy them.

Harmon reportedly arrived with the calculators and a knife.

He was arrested without incident, booked at the Richland County Detention Center and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Irmo police urge residents to use caution when buying anything online, and to always find a safe place to execute an exchange.