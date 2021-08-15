Man survives I-10 crash to be killed by hit & run driver after leaving car, police say

The victim left his car after a previous accident on the I-10. The hit & run driver was passing the scene of the first crash when they fatally struck the victim.

NEW ORLEANS — A man died after he was struck by a car on the I-10 early Sunday morning, and the person who killed him ran away, leaving the car they drove into the victim at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

The victim had left his car after a previous accident with another vehicle on the I-10 at Chef Menteur Highway. The hit & run driver was passing the scene of the first crash when they fatally struck the victim.

Officers with New Orleans Police Department's Seventh District responded to the scene at 1:37 a.m. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in an ambulance to save his life, but at 3:42 a.m., he died, according to police.

NOPD investigators at the scene reclassified the case from a crash to a fatal hit & run.

Police didn't give a description of the victim or name him.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will officially name the victim but not before speaking with people close to the victim.

Anyone with additional information on a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred overnight on I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway is asked to call #NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6205 or @Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. https://t.co/aoV94MUVNp pic.twitter.com/Ci91OzOhN2 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 15, 2021

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who were there to find out who killed the victim, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504.658.6205 or call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867.