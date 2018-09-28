Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - An Orangeburg County couple's home was robbed after a man allegedly kidnapped the husband and held him at gunpoint.

The incident, which deputies say lasted more than six hours, began when a man approached the Wesley Grove home Thursday afternoon saying he ran out of gas and needed a ride to the gas station.

As the male victim and suspect headed to the station, the suspect reportedly drew a a knife and demanded they stop. He proceeded to tie up the victim and drive back to the couple's house, where he took several items, including a loaded handgun and TV.

The suspect also demanded money. After receiving instructions from her husband to withdraw money, the wife returned home to find the suspect holding the man at gunpoint.

He then fled with money and the couple's truck, which was later found abandoned

The composite pictured above came from the victim's description of the suspect. He is described as being a 6-foot black male weighing between 150-180 pounds, wearing a camouflage shirt and dark pants and shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX