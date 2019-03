SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — An alleged stolen car put one man in custody this week — that man is the car's owner.

Willie Levanial Alston, 59, told Sumter County deputies his 2001 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from lot on Leslie Drive on March 13.

Deputies say the car, which is worth $1,000, was never actually stolen.

Alston is now charged with false report of a stolen vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, but released on $1,000 person recognizance bond.