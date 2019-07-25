ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who fell into a silo at Cactus Family Farms in Orangeburg early Thursday was rescued after eight hours.  

According to law enforcement, a man was engulfed by the silo sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. Thursday. 

The man was inside the silo until around 5:45 p.m., when emergency crews pulled him out alive.  

Sources tell News 19 the man's blood pressure was good and authorities were transporting him to The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. 

Orangeburg Silo Accident
Axis/WLTX

At least five departments worked together on special tactics and rescue efforts throughout the day.