AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Young girls were approached by a suspicious man holding money, luckily none of them accepted the offer.

Officers with Aiken Public Safety say the man went up to the girls at two department stores on Whiskey Road. During each encounter, he reportedly tried to entice them with money.

All of the girls refused, and reported the incidents to their parents.

Now, officers are trying to identify and locate the man, who they say left in a four-door full-size pickup truck.

Aiken Department Public Safety

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.