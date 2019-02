Fort Jackson police are investigating after someone reported an attempted child abduction on base.

Investigators say it happened near the intersection of Imboden and Commissary Way on Saturday.

The child was not hurt.

Military police are working with local authorities to identify the suspect who was they say was driving an orange sedan with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to call fort jackson police or crimestoppers at 1-888-crime-sc.