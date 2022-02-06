Man tubing on Lake Murray dies in crash with watercraft

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — State authorities say a 35-year-old man has died following a crash on Lake Murray that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the crash occurred as the man was being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski. Preliminary details suggest the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, collided with another watercraft in the area of Dreher Island State Park.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. DNR officials said the Newberry County Coroner's Office is also involved in the case.