Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Two employees say a man approached the register at the Shell gas station at 6930 North Main Street around 10 p.m. Monday, according to a report.

After claiming to have a hand gun under his shirt, the suspect reportedly said he would shoot the employees if they didn't give him the money in three seconds.

As he began the countdown from three, the employees handed over the money and the suspect fled.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

