Elderly man who walked away from Orangeburg hospital found safe

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are thanking the public for their help in finding a man who walked off from a hospital early Monday.

Deputies say the 75-year was found safe about six miles away from his last known location on Old Edisto Drive. "Take heart in knowing you assisted in his discovery," Deputies said. "Thank you!"

Deputies has said the BUrton, SOuth Carolina man walked away from the Regional Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. Monday. They also said he has cognitive issues that could impair his judgement.

“We’re concerned for this man’s safety, for one,” the Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We also want to be able to give his family and caregivers a moment of relief in finding this gentlemen.”