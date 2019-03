SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a car.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Qualls, was walking in the roadway on Highway 521 in Rembert when he was hit by a car.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m.

Qualls was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office.

An investigation is currently underway.