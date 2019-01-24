COLUMBIA, S.C. — He was wanted in Columbia for an assault from November last year, but was arrested in Georgia on unrelated charges this week.

Columbia police say 48-year-old Joe Nathan Fripp punched a 62-year-old woman in the face and body multiple times while trying to sexually assault her on Elmwood Avenue on November 3, 2018.

He also threatened her with a knife if she didn't follow his commands, which included staying within the immediate area, according to a report.

Fripp fled the scene after a security guard found the victim partially dressed being choked by the suspect. As a result of the alleged assault, the victim was treated for a broken nose, swollen eyes and facial lacerations that required stitches.

Fripp was arrested by Georgia police Wednesday and is awaiting extradition at the Deklab County Detention Center. Once in Columbia, he will be charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct, assault and batter, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime