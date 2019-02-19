SUMTER, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was found in a railroad ditch last week.

Railway workers discovered the body on February 16 along rail road tracks at Cook and South streets. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Raphael Bostic, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office.

Bostic was last seen driving his car in Columbia Friday with 27-year-old Matthew Tyrell Simmons who is now wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Police also looking for Bostic’s car, a green metallic 2010 Honda Accord with S.C. license tag LYN 285.

Sumter Police Departmnet

Anyone with information should contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or the Sumter County Coroner's Office at 803-436-2111.