x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man wanted for questioning after woman found along Sumter County road

Deputies want to question Leon Jackson about the death of Rose Marie Driggers, whose body was found along Frierson Road.
Credit: Family photo
Rose Marie Driggers

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office say it has identified a man they would like to question after the body of Rose Marie Driggers was found along a Sumter County Road.

Deputies say they would like to speak with Leon Jackson. Officials say the 51-year-old, who has brown hair and is bald, stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

32-year-old Rose Marie Driggers woman was found dead on Frierson Road on September 19, but deputies don't believe that is where she was killed.

RELATED: Woman's death being investigated by Sumter County Sheriff

Preliminary results of the autopsy did not reveal any forms of trauma, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.  

If you see Jackson or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

RELATED: Sumter Sheriff's office holding barbecue fundraiser for deputies dealing with serious health issues