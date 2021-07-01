Man wanted in connection to New Year's Eve motel shooting arrested

William Cornelius Moore-Holley, turned himself in at to deputies Wednesday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man wanted in connection with a murder at a local motel on New Year’s Eve has been arrested.

William Cornelius Moore-Holley, 19, turned himself in at the Richland County Sheriff Department headquarters at approximately 7:30 Wednesday night.

He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies were called to the Red Roof Inn on Nates Road around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in reference to a shooting.

They arrived to find a man in a motel room who had been shot in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.