COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia firefighter say a man was injured after he was hit by a train near downtown Columbia.

Officers say he was struck around 8 a.m. Wednesday on a set of tracks near the intersection of Calhoun and Williams Street. That's near the Columbia Water Treatment plant beside the canal.

Columbia police say it appears the man had his back to the train and was distracted when he was struck. Officers say he did not hear multiple train horns before the collision happened.

Columbia firefighters say they helped treat the person until EMS transported the person to the hospital.

Police say the man suffered a significant foot injury, and is listed in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.