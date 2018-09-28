Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - A man is now in custody after deputies say he held a an Orangeburg County couple at gunpoint during a robbery.

Gregory Hodge, 30, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

The incident, which deputies say lasted more than six hours, began when a man approached a Wesley Grove home on September 27 saying he ran out of gas and needed a ride to the gas station.

As the male victim and suspect headed to the station, the suspect reportedly drew a a knife and demanded they stop. He proceeded to tie up the victim and drive back to the couple's house, where he took several items, including a loaded handgun and TV.

The suspect also demanded money. After receiving instructions from her husband to withdraw money, the wife returned home to find the suspect holding the man at gunpoint.

After holding the couple for a period of time, he then fled with money and the couple's truck, which was later found abandoned.

© 2018 WLTX