Sumter County, SC (WLTX) — A man considered "armed and dangerous" by Sumter County deputies was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Byron Deshawn Lyons, 25, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say Lyons was involved in an altercation at a house on River Birch Drive Monday night, but when deputies arrived on scene, the was reportedly already over. However, a few minutes later, the suspect drove back to the residence, got out of his car and fired several shots, according to a report. After hitting an 18-year-old victim, the suspect fled the scene.

While several people attempted to help the victim, Lyons returned the scene once again and shot at the victim several times before fleeing for the final time. No one was hit that time.

The victim underwent surgery, and was last reported to be in stable condition.

A first appearance hearing for Lyons is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

© 2018 WLTX