SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A drug charge has landed one Saluda County man in prison for 10 years.

Robert Rimeak Foulks, 35, pleaded guilty to distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school, a "serious offense" in South Carolina.

According to a report, undercover narcotics purchases revealed Foulks sold crack cocaine out of his home. That home was reportedly close to playgrounds, athletic fields and the GLEAMNS Saluda Head Start Center.

Foulks, who has a previous drug arrest, was transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin his 10-year sentence.

“The Saluda County Sherriff’s Office is committed to stopping the sale of illegal drugs in Saluda County, especially in areas where children and young adults live, learn and play," said Lt. Josh Price of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.