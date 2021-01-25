Missing South Carolina man last seen a week ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen a week ago.
Deputies say Andrew Joseph Maney was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at a home on Victor Circle in Anderson.
Maney is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.
Deputies say Maney left in his silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra with SC tag 9241NN.
If you see Maney or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4305 and reference case number 2021-04846.