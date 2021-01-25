x
Missing South Carolina man last seen a week ago

Deputies say Andrew Joseph Maney was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at a home in Anderson.
Credit: Anderson County Sheriff's Office
Andrew Joseph Maney

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen a week ago. 

Deputies say Andrew Joseph Maney was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at a home on Victor Circle in Anderson. 

Credit: Anderson County Sheriff's Office
Andrew Joseph Maney

Maney is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. 

Deputies say Maney left in his silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra with SC tag 9241NN. 

Credit: Anderson County Sheriff's Office

If you see Maney or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4305 and reference case number 2021-04846. 

