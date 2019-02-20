NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — A man's body was recovered during an underwater search of the Savannah River last week.

Three divers recovered the body from inside a submerged car at the Hammond's Ferry Boat Ramp in North Augusta on February 15, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, the car had been submerged since the beginning of December, with the man's body inside. It hadn't been visible due to recent river flooding.

SCDNR dive teams participate in regular underwater searches for drowning victims, as well as evidence recovery.

"For the family and friends who are waiting for a loved one to be recovered after a drowning or fatal accident, it's just a terrible time," said SCDNR Director Alvin Taylor. "Our efforts to bring that loved one home - as quickly as we possibly can - are extremely important to us and to those families. It's a responsibility that we take very seriously."