FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Pharmacy-Lite Packaging, a division of Pacific Management Holdings, LLC, today announced plans to establish operations in Fairfield County. The company's $2.9 million investment is expected to create 33 new jobs.

A family-owned business based in the U.S., Pharmacy-Lite Packaging manufactures streamlined vial systems for prescription drugs. The company's packaging features fewer barcodes and offers child-resistant, reversible and easy-open twist caps for dry and liquid vials.

Located at 721 U.S. Highway 321 Bypass South in Winnsboro, S.C., Pharmacy-Lite Packaging's Fairfield County operations will serve as a manufacturing and distribution center.

Initial hiring is slated to begin in the spring of 2020. readySC, part of the S.C. Technical College System, will be assisting with recruiting and training.

"Pharmacy-Lite is happy to have found both a community and facility that we believe will support our continued growth in the production and nationwide distribution of prescription packaging products," said Pharmacy-Lite Packaging President V. Jack Brennan. "Our team first visited Winnsboro in July and found the people to be friendly, welcoming and outgoing. I would like to express gratitude to the business development people at the state, county and city levels for all their help. We look forward to being a member of the community producing plastic products in South Carolina."

Fairfield County was awarded a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with the costs of property improvements.