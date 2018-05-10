Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Over 750 additional jobs are coming to a manufacturing facility in Columbia.

Industrial manufacturer Ingersoll Rand plans to consolidate some of its production to a single location in Columbia by closing two operations in two other cities — Macon, Georgia, by the end of 2018 and Lexington, Kentucky, by the end of 2019.

According to a release, the company intends to "support U.S. growth by transitioning and consolidating production of similar commercial HVAC products" with this operations reduction.

In Columbia, Ingersoll Rand plans to hire more than 750 people for various manufacturing jobs, including assemble, machinery, advanced manufacturing software support and engineering.

At this time, the Columbia facility is a million square feet. However, the company says future growth is possible with the additional land in the area.

For more information on job opportunities, visit the Ingersoll Rand website.

